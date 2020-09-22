The global K-pop sensation will appear on The Tonight Show for an entire week's worth of performances, sketches, and interviews.

BTS is coming back to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but this time they are taking over for an entire week.

The global K-pop superstars will kick off BTS Week, a weeklong special, on Monday, Sept. 28, EW has exclusively learned.

Each night will feature a unique performance, including a rendition of "Dynamite," the group's first fully English-language song.

The track dropped at midnight on Aug. 21 and within hours shattered YouTube's record for highest number of YouTube views for a video premiere with 101.1 million views in 24 hours. It subsequently soared to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 100 chart, making them the first Korean act to reach such a milestone.

BTS Week will also see RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook participate in comedy bits and a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon. They will then serve as the lead guest on the episode airing Wednesday, Sept. 30.

“I’m so excited to have BTS back on the show. We just started the new season and we’re working on a lot of really exciting things,” Fallon told EW in a statement. “One thing that is important to us at The Tonight Show is showcasing talent and creatives, so what better way to kick things off than a full week with them. And this is just the start."

The Tonight Show has played host to similar events, like 2017's Miley Week, in which Miley Cyrus set up camp on the late-night talk show for a week's worth of performances, interviews, and sketches. In 2018, Ariana Grande featured as Fallon's one and only guest for an entire episode. That same year, Cardi B became the first celebrity to cohost The Tonight Show with Fallon.

After shifting to a virtual version of The Tonight Show earlier this year when COVID-19-prompted shelter-in-place mandates first went into effect, Fallon returned to his NBC studio at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City for the first time in mid July.

