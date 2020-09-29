BTS kicks off Tonight Show residency by singing 'Dynamite' with Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show (TV Show) type TV Show network NBC genre Talk Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

It's officially BTS Week on The Tonight Show, which means we have a week's worth of appearances and performances from the K-pop sensation to look forward to. Kicking things off, the group joined host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots in performing "Dynamite," their latest chart-topping, YouTube-record-breaking hit.

Adopting proper social distancing measures, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook appear in Brady Bunch style clips with Fallon, Questlove, Black Thought, and more pop in and out.

"Dynamite" returned to the top of Billboard's Hot 100 chart for three weeks in a row with 14 million U.S. streams and 153,000 downloads sold in the week ending Sept. 24. The feat is a first for a Korean act. Heading into BTS Week, BTS announced the name of their next studio album, BE.

Towards the end of Monday's Tonight Show, BTS returned with a performance of "Idol," their song off of 2018's Love Yourself: Answer. It wasn't held in-studio due to COVID-19-prompted restrictions. Instead, the group performance at a remote location.

Watch both highlights in the videos above.

Watch EW's new daily series, Last Night's Late Night, every morning on Quibi.

Related content: