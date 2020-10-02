BTS and Jimmy Fallon get silly with Zoom Olympics

See which BTS member can pop their head in and out of a Zoom screen the most times in 15 seconds.

The Tonight Show (TV Show) type TV Show network NBC genre Talk Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

If you're looking for something that is totally silly and may just lift your spirits, look no further than BTS and Jimmy Fallon getting really into this idea of Zoom Olympics.

Since the K-pop group, who have been enjoying their weeklong residency on The Tonight Show, can't be on the premises with Fallon, they found a way to have some fun.

The first event in the Zoom Olympics was the exquisite art of popping your head in and out from the screen as many times as possible in 15 seconds. Then came the ancient tradition of stacking as many remote controls in one hand as possible.

And for the final challenge, remaining competitors RM and Jung Kook faced off in guitar shaking. Each were given guitars filled with guitar picks, and the one who shakes out the most in 15 seconds will be the winner.

Watch the video above to find out who.

Watch EW's new daily series, Last Night's Late Night, every morning on Quibi.

Related content: