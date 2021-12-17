The Late Late Show With James Corden Close this dialog window Streaming Options

BTS have performed on some of the world's grandest stages, but nothing they've done so far could've prepared them for the chaos that is James Corden's Crosswalk Theater.

Somehow the host of The Late Late Show convinced BTS members V, Jungkook, Park Ji-min, Jin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope to do his long-running musical bit in which he gets his guest stars to run out on a Los Angeles crosswalk during a red light traffic stop and perform their hearts out until the light turns green.

As BTS conferred amongst themselves, comments like, "I'm scared" and "I don't think this is safe" may have been uttered. But the group decided to do it anyway.

Usually, a Crosswalk performance entails Corden getting into his dramatic theater director persona and leading a cast in a rendition of some kind of musical, whether it's the Beauty and the Beast cast performing Beauty and the Beast or Ben Kingsley doing Mary Poppins. But this time around, BTS performed their own songs: "Butter," "Permission to Dance," and "Dynamite."

BTS BTS perform a concert in the crosswalk on James Corden's 'The Late Late Show' | Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While some of those stopped at the red light in their cars clearly had no idea what was going on, there were also some BTS fans on the road who couldn't help but pop out of their vehicles and dance along.

Watch it all in the video above.

