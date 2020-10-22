Watch Bryan Cranston's judge break bad in new Your Honor trailer

In addition to a gripping new trailer, find out when the Breaking Bad alum's TV return will premiere.

"My son, I dedicated my whole life to him. That level of love can just crack you open, make you someone you never thought you'd be."

Bryan Cranston is once again resorting to crime to protect his family. This time, the Breaking Bad legend's love for his son leads to gripping drama in the new Your Honor trailer.

Set in New Orleans, the Showtime limited series, which will premiere Dec. 6 after Shameless, features Cranston as respected judge Michael Desiato, whose son Adam (Hunter Doohan) is involved in a hit-and-run, killing the child of powerful crime boss Jimmy Baxter (Call Me By Your Name's Michael Stulhbarg).

"I've got a man trying to ruin my life," declares a tormented Michael. "I've got secrets I can never tell anyone."

"Whenever there’s a character who is facing an emotional, ethical dilemma, it draws me in," Cranston recently told EW of why Your Honor was the right time to return to TV. "And with this dramatic construct of having your son make a mistake and panic and leave the scene of an accident, which results in a death, is disturbing and very, very possible. You go, 'Yeah, I think under stress and shock, you could make a mistake like that.' That possibility lends itself to some really terrific drama."

The legal thriller also stars Hope Davis (For the People), Carmen Ejogo (True Detective), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), Sofia Black-D’Elia (The Night Of), Amy Landecker (Transparent), Margo Martindale (The Americans), Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black), and the one and only Chet Hanks (Empire).

