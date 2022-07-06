Bryan Cranston reveals Your Honor is ending after season 2

Your Honor Show More About Your Honor type TV Show

Your Honor, the verdict is in: Bryan Cranston's Showtime drama is ending after season 2.

"I am preparing for the second and last season of Your Honor, which is a limited series that I did for Showtime," the actor revealed on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "As they tell me, it got higher ratings than any other series they've ever had — and so, one more season of that."

Reps for Showtime did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The legal drama stars Cranston in his first post-Breaking Bad series regular role as Michael Desiato, a respected judge in New Orleans who helps his teen son cover up a fatal hit-and-run. The series, based on the Israeli drama Kvodo, became Showtime's most-watched debut season ever.

Bryan Cranston as Michael Desiato in YOUR HONOR, "Part Six" Credit: Skip Bolen/SHOWTIME

The first season of Your Honor was written and produced by Peter Moffat, who exited the series ahead of season 2. David Manson was originally going to step in as showrunner to replace Moffat but also left the series. Joey Hartstone, a writer on the first season, has officially taken over the role for season 2.

"I think my comedy Malcolm in the Middle set the bar high on a situation comedy, and then the bar is equally high on the drama side with Breaking Bad, so that's why it took so long for me to want to commit to something of more than just one appearance in a show," Cranston previously told EW. "It had to be the right thing, and I think Your Honor is the right thing."

