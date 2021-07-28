Bryan Cranston asks fans to send 'positive thoughts and prayers' to Bob Odenkirk

The Better Call Saul star was hospitalized after collapsing on the set Tuesday night.

Bryan Cranston is offering support to his former Breaking Bad costar Bob Odenkirk — and is asking fans to do the same.

Odenkirk was hospitalized on Tuesday night after collapsing on the Albuquerque, N.M. set of Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad prequel on which he stars.

Bob Odenkirk, left, and Bryan Cranston Bob Odenkirk, left, and Bryan Cranston at the Ppremiere Of HBO's "All The Way" in 2016. | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning," Cranston wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. "My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you."

Odenkirk, 58, was filming an episode for the final season of Saul when he was taken to the hospital in ambulance. The actor who rose to fame on the sketch comedy series he created with David Cross, Mr. Show, transitioned into drama with such projects as Breaking Bad and Nebraska. Earlier this year, he headlined the big-screen action movie Nobody.

This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown was among the other celebrities sending get-well wishes to Odenkirk, writing, "Wishing the wonderful actor and exceptional human being @mrbobodenkirk a speedy and full recovery."

The final season of Saul was slated to air in 2021 but was moved to 2022 after production was delayed in the pandemic.