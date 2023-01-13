Bryan Cranston says Malcolm in the Middle movie reunion talks are happening: 'That would be fun'

After years of yes, no, and maybe, it seems Malcolm in the Middle might finally be headed for the big screen.

Bryan Cranston, who starred as the affable Wilkerson family patriarch Hal on the beloved early-2000s sitcom, told E! News that discussions about reuniting its cast once again have been happening.

"There was some talk about the possibility of doing, like, a reunion movie of Malcolm in the Middle," Cranston said. "We had such a great family on that, and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up — like, 'Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later.' I can't believe it's already that, but that would be fun to do."

MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE, poster, from left: Erik Per Sullivan, Jane Kaczmarek, James/Lukas Rodriguez, Bryan Cranston, Frankie Muniz, Christopher Masterson, Justin Berfield 'Malcolm in the Middle' stars Erik Per Sullivan, Jane Kaczmarek, James/Lukas Rodriguez, Bryan Cranston, Frankie Muniz, Christopher Masterson, and Justin Berfield | Credit: Everett Collection

The Emmy-winning Fox series, which ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2006, starred Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek as the parents of five rambunctious boys: Francis (Christopher Masterson), Reese (Justin Berfield), Malcolm (Frankie Muniz), Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan), and Jamie (James and Lukas Rodriguez). As its titular star, Muniz would often break the fourth wall to vent to the audience about his teenage woes surrounding family, friends, and school.

In October, show creator Linwood Boomer confirmed to EW that the idea of a reunion was very much still on the table. "We're talking about it," Boomer said. "We all think it would be fun if we get the right idea. Honestly, it would be going much faster if everyone wasn't so annoying."

Boomer's comments arrived after Muniz, who recently became a race car driver, teased that he and Cranston were "really into the idea" of a potential revival during a Fox News interview. He noted that Cranston was "kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling,"" adding, "So there might be something."

Cranston has been open about his desire to return to the show throughout the years. In 2016, he explained in a Reddit Q&A that getting the reboot off the ground depended on if its audience was still interested.

"I don't know if or when that could happen. I guess we have to gauge the temperament of the fans to see if it's something they want," he wrote. "But maybe. It would be fun to play with all those people again."

