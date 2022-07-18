"We were asked to keep it a secret forever," Cranston says.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul say their Better Call Saul cameos were 'supposed to be a big surprise'

The cat is out of the bag and the pizza remains on the roof: Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the final season of Breaking Bad's prequel spin-off, Better Call Saul. But you already knew that.

Co-creator Peter Gould shared the news at PaleyFest way back in April — that is, after Cranston and Paul were under the impression that they had to take the secret to their grave. "We were asked to keep it a secret forever," Cranston told Albuquerque Journal in an interview published Saturday. "We were flown in [to Albuquerque] under the darkness of night."

He added of the covert operation: "We took this plane and they went to a certain private section of the airport there. And then we took like two steps out of the tarmac and into an SUV. They move us to an Airbnb — a duplex. [Paul] had the top floor. I had the bottom floor and we were told you can't leave."

The duo remained in the New Mexico city, the backdrop for both Breaking Bad and its acclaimed prequel, for four days to film their cameos for the sixth and final season, sharing that they were only allowed to leave the duplex for filming, lest they spoil the big surprise.

But Gould is the one who knocks.

"It's so funny," Paul said, "because this was supposed to be a big surprise, a big secret. Then all of a sudden they announced that we were doing it, so why did they keep us in a prison? Seriously, they were just messing with us."

Cranston and Paul did not share details about the episode itself, but the IMDb pages of both actors suggest they will appear in the July 25 episode, "Nippy."

Gould didn't spill all the beans at PaleyFest. "I don't want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, 'Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?' Instead of evading, I'll just say yeah," Gould said at the time. "How or the circumstances or anything, you'll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that's one of many things that I think you'll discover this season."

Odenkirk previously told EW that "Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul have never been more entwined" than they are in the final season.

He added, "It's just amazing how many overlaps they've discovered and mined for this season of our show. It's stunning! And it's going to be cool. For people who watch this, it's going to be like, 'I gotta go watch Breaking Bad again,' as soon as they're done, they're gonna have to press play on Breaking Bad, because there's just so much interaction now. More than any other season. By a lot."

