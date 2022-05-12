Bruce MacVittie, The Sopranos and Law & Order actor, dies at 65

Bruce MacVittie, a veteran stage performer and character actor known for The Sopranos and the Law & Order, has died at the age of 65.

His wife, Carol Ochs, confirmed to The New York Times that he died in a Manhattan hospital on May 7, but said the cause of death had not yet been determined.

Born in Providence, R.I., on Oct. 14, 1956, MacVittie moved to New York in 1979 to pursue acting, starting out at the Ensemble Studio Theatre in 1980 in Edward Allen Baker's What's So Beautiful About a Sunset Over Prairie Avenue. He also worked at the theater for many years as a member. He was also a founding member of Naked Angels Theater Company a few years later, which counted Matthew Broderick and Marisa Tomei as members.

In 1983, he made his Broadway debut opposite Al Pacino in a production of David Mamet's American Buffalo, a role he would perform on a national tour and in London's West End.

Bruce MacVittie Bruce MacVittie | Credit: Everett Collection

In addition to his work on and off Broadway, MacVittie had a long tenure playing guest-starring roles in television and film, starting with a role on Barney Miller in 1981. He also had roles on Miami Vice, The Equalizer, Spenser: For Hire, The Street, L.A. Law, The Stand, Homicide: Life on the Street, and Oz.

In 2002, he took on the role of Danny Scalercio in The Sopranos. He also had roles in the Law & Order franchise, starting in 1991. His relationship with the show carried over into spinoffs like Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

According to the Times, MacVittie briefly stepped away from acting in 2011 to train as a nurse, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree from Hunter College in Manhattan in 2013. He returned to acting with roles in Blue Bloods, Chicago Med, The Neighborhood, Manifest, and Ava DuVernay's acclaimed Netflix drama When They See Us, among others. He most recently appeared in an episode of Bull earlier this year.

On the film side, MacVittie also had roles in Stonewall, 54, Million Dollar Baby, Born on the Fourth of July, and The Doors.

MacVittie is survived by his wife and his daughter, Sophia Oliva Ochs MacVittie.