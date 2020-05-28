Bruce Lee's life and legacy get the 30 for 30 treatment in ESPN's Be Water trailer

30 for 30 type TV Show

With Bruce Lee's 80th birthday on the horizon, the martial arts legend is getting the 30 for 30 treatment.

ESPN released the trailer for their new documentary Be Water, which explores Lee's life, career, and legacy as an icon of film and martial arts. The doc delves into Lee's childhood in Hong Kong, his attempt to break into Hollywood, and his eventual ascendancy to stardom with just a handful of films before his untimely death in 1973. It also chronicles the struggles Lee faced to win over American audiences as an Asian leading man.

"America was not ready for an Asian hero," Lee's friend and collaborator Kareem Abdul-Jabbar notes in the trailer, which also includes a clip of an interviewer who asks Lee, "Do you still think of yourself as Chinese, or do you ever think of yourself as North American?"

"You know what I want to think of myself?" Lee replies. "As a human being."

The trailer also features plenty of fascinating archival footage, much of it showing Lee teaching and practicing his art. "Be formless, shapeless, like water," Lee intones in one clip. "Water can flow, or it can crash. Be water, my friend."

Be Water premieres June 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN and ESPN2. You can watch the full trailer above.

