Brooklyn Nine-Nine has cast an Oscar winner in this week's episode. J.K.!

No, seriously. We're actually not kidding. It's J.K. Simmons, who scored an Academy Award for his role in Whiplash. The beloved badass and Law & Order vet pops up as a guest-star in Thursday's episode of the NBC cop comedy as Detective Dillman, a former colleague of Capt. Holt (Andre Braugher) at the NYPD. Dillman enters the picture after a messy prank is committed in the precinct and goes terribly awry, prompting Holt to lean on his old friend — the best detective he has ever known — to assist in this Whodunnit? Nope, that's not the right phrase. As Holt explains to Jake (Andy Samberg) in this exclusive peek at the episode, it's the more grammatically acceptable Whohasdonethis?

Simmons' impressive resume includes Oz, Spider-Man, Juno, The Closer, and Counterpart, not to mention, a healthy amount of Farmers Insurance commercials. He next appears in the AppleTV+ drama Defending Jacob.

Brooklyn's recent guest roster includes Michael McDonald, Jim Rash, Craig Robinson, Nicole Byer, Julia Sweeney, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Sean Astin.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m.

