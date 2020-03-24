Brooklyn Nine-Nine nabs J.K. Simmons for guest spot: First look

By Dan Snierson
March 24, 2020 at 02:43 PM EDT

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

type
  • TV Show
network
genre
Where to watch

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has cast an Oscar winner in this week's episode. J.K.!

No, seriously. We're actually not kidding. It's J.K. Simmons, who scored an Academy Award for his role in Whiplash. The beloved badass and Law & Order vet pops up as a guest-star in Thursday's episode of the NBC cop comedy as Detective Dillman, a former colleague of Capt. Holt (Andre Braugher) at the NYPD. Dillman enters the picture after a messy prank is committed in the precinct and goes terribly awry, prompting Holt to lean on his old friend —  the best detective he has ever known — to assist in this Whodunnit? Nope, that's not the right phrase. As Holt explains to Jake (Andy Samberg) in this exclusive peek at the episode, it's the more grammatically acceptable Whohasdonethis?

Simmons' impressive resume includes Oz, Spider-Man, Juno, The Closer, and Counterpart, not to mention, a healthy amount of Farmers Insurance commercials. He next appears in the AppleTV+ drama Defending Jacob.

Brooklyn's recent guest roster includes Michael McDonald, Jim Rash, Craig Robinson, Nicole Byer, Julia Sweeney, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Sean Astin.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m.

Related content:

Episode Recaps

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

A group of ragtag cops — led by Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) — run the 99th precinct of the NYPD.

type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 6
episodes
  • 113
rating
  • TV-14
genre
creator
network
stream service
Where to watch
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com