Like Gina, the Nine-Nine is aiming to keep it 100: After being cancelled by Fox in May and quickly revived by NBC, the beloved cop comedy returns to the air on Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. ET with a new set of cases and conundrums to be tackled newlyweds Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) and precinct captain/possible NYPD commissioner Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher). There’s much to preview, including the departure of Gina (Chelsea Peretti) and the return of the Pontiac Bandit (Craig Robinson), so start reading to see what to expect in season 6.