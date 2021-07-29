NBC has unleashed the trailer for the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which promises "One Last Ride," so... sit down and buckle up.

The revered cop comedy returns for 10 final episodes beginning on Aug. 12 at 8 p.m., and it appears that fans are in for a bittersweet adventure. "I'm scared that my time with you will be cut short," Charles (Joe Lo Truglia) tells his partner, Jake (Andy Samberg). "No more stakeouts or drinks after a long shift, or midnight calls when you've had a breakthrough in a case. I've always had this image of us in our nineties, hunting down criminals at the retirement home.... But I guess that was just a dumb fantasy... Jake, are you crying?"

Let's just say Jake's face is in conflict with itself. And emotions are running high throughout the montage of clips. "I seem to have sent a digital phallus portrait," Holt (Andre Braugher) tells a horrified Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz), who informs him of the more common slang term. Meanwhile, the other districts are unloading their Hitchcocks and Scullys on the Nine-Nine, new parents Jake and Amy (Melissa Fumero) have a horrible daycare misunderstanding, Rosa's edibles kick in, and it appears that fans might get to welcome back not only Pimento (Jason Mantzoukas) and the Pontiac Bandit (Craig Robinson) but also Gina (Chelsea Peretti). Check out the action above.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will air back-to-back episodes on Thursdays. Fans have been waiting for new episodes since April 2020. Season 8 was slated to air in the 2020-2021 season, but it was one of many series that was forced to delay production in the pandemic.