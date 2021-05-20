And get your first tiny peek at footage from the final season.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine final season gets premiere date, will air two episodes a week

The final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be shorter than you thought it was going to be… because you're getting two episodes a week.

NBC announced Thursday that the beloved police comedy starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher will premiere Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with a second episode following at 8:30 p.m. It will finish its run in that pattern on successive Thursdays. This eighth and final season totals only 10 episodes, so in short, get the Nine-Nine while you can.

It's been a long wait for fans of the series that chronicles the exploits of the detectives and cops in a Brooklyn precinct: The season 7 finale aired in April 2020, toward the beginning of the pandemic. Season 8 was supposed to air in the 2020-2021 season, but it was one of many series that had to shut down production due to the spread of COVID-19.

NBC has also released the briefest of peeks at the new season, which is mixed in with classic footage and the cast reflecting on the show's run and what lies ahead. "We're going out with a bang and a little bit of a mic drop," warns star Melissa Fumero, as you will see below.

The cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine also includes Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Joel McKinnon Miller, and Dirk Blocker.

