The final installment of episodes will air during the 2021-2022 campaign.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Close Streaming Options

We bring you news that is neither noice nor toit: Brooklyn Nine-Nine is preparing to hand in its badge.

NBC announced Thursday that the beloved police comedy starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher will come to a close after the upcoming eighth season. Here's the bummer on top of the bummer: This final batch of 10 episodes won't even air this season, but is slated to premiere during the 2021-2022 season.

Samberg recently said that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will resume filming on season 8 in the coming weeks; it was, of course, one of many series that shut down production due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine premiered in 2013 on Fox, where it garnered critical acclaim and a cult audience. Brooklyn's soft ratings led its to cancellation by Fox in May 2018 after a five-season run, but a massive outcry from fans and an outpouring of love on social media (including by some high-profile fans including Mark Hammill and Lin-Manuel Miranda) paved the way for NBC to immediately scoop it up and order a sixth season.

Image zoom Credit: Jordin Althaus/NBC

While reveling in tomfoolery and absurdity, the series hasn't been afraid to tackle larger social issues. A season 4 episode explored what happened when Sgt. Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews) was racially profiled while off duty, season 5 installments featured Det. Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) coming out as bisexual and the squad dealing with the effects of an active shooter, a season 6 episode delved into different officers' viewpoints while working on a workplace sexual assault case, and season 7 saw Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Jake (Samberg) struggle to conceive a baby.

The show plans to address police brutality — a deeply ingrained issue that became an urgent national discussion in 2020 — in its final season. "There's nothing funny about what we've been seeing from the police," Samberg said last year. "It's not a laughing matter."

Addressing the show's final season, executive producer Dan Goor in a statement Thursday, "I'm so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve. When [co-creator] Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, 'I'm in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,' which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned.

"I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons," he continued. "They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape."

Brooklyn Nine-Nine also stars Joe Lo Truglio, Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker.

Close Streaming Options

Related content: