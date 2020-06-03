Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast and showrunner donate $100,000 to support George Floyd protests

Brooklyn Nine-Nine type TV Show network NBC

The stars and showrunner of NBC's cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine announced Tuesday evening that they have donated $100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network in solidarity with protests in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In a statement posted on social media by cast members including Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Andy Samberg, and Andre Braugher, as well as showrunner Dan Goor, the B99 team said they "condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationally." They also promoted the hashtag #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd and added, "We encourage you to look up your local bail fund: the National Bail Fund Network is an organization that can lead you to them."

The National Bail Fund Network aims to bail people out of jail or immigration detention, and since last week protestors have been getting arrested while participating in nationwide demonstrations. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died May 25 after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in an encounter caught on video. Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine donation came after some people on social media called for actors who have portrayed police officers to donate money to organizations helping protestors, given that their performances have helped shape public opinion about law enforcement.

Beatriz, who plays Det. Rosa Diaz on B99, was among the first actors to heed the call. Early Tuesday morning, she tweet that she was donating $11,000 to the National Bail Fund Network. She matched the donation of The Tick star Griffin Newman, who began the initiative Monday.

"I'm an out-of-work actor who (improbably) played a detective on two episodes of BLUE BLOODS almost a decade ago," Newman tweeted. "If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I'll let you do the math."

Chrissy Teigen pledged $200,000 to bail out protestors, while J.J. Abrams, through his foundation and Bad Robot production company, committed $10 million over the next five years to anti-racist organizations.

To help combat systemic racism, please consider donating to these organizations:

Campaign Zero, which is dedicated to ending police brutality in America through research-based strategies.

Color of Change, which works to move decision makers in corporations and government to be more responsive to racial disparities.

Equal Justice Initiative, which provides legal services to people who have been wrongly convicted, denied a fair trial, or abused in state jails and prisons.

