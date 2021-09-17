Dianne Wiest surprises Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Joe Lo Truglio with sweet video

Wiest said Lo Truglio can wash her hair whenever he wants after the obsession his character, Charles Boyle, had with the actress throughout the sitcom's run.

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Melissa Fumero details the show's teary final day of filming.

After the Andy Samberg-led sitcom's series finale Thursday night, the cast and crew appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers for an interview on the show's history, which included a sweet video message from Wiest honoring the obsession Lo Truglio's character, Charles Boyle, had with her throughout the program's run.

"Hi. I'm Dianne Wiest, and I'd just like to say congratulations on your show, on your run," she said in the clip. "I'd like to say especially to Charles Boyle, that you can wash my hair any day, and I will wash your hair right back. Any day! Thank you! Thank you for mentioning me."

Lo Truglio's mouth hung open as he watched the clip, and he admitted he was "floored" by the actress' recording. When asked why his character was so enamored with the Bullets Over Broadway star, he credited the series' writers for the quirk.

"Charles very much enjoys theatrics and great actors, musicals," he said. "I think Dianne Wiest encompasses all of those things."

Meyers told Lo Truglio that Wiest actually requested to make the video herself, and his team happily obliged.

"She reached out to us!" he said. "She heard you were coming and she was like, 'Can I shoot something on my iPhone and send it out? You can guarantee Joe will see it?'"

Watch Wiest's video message to Lo Truglio in the Late Night with Seth Meyers clip above, starting around the 15-minute mark.

