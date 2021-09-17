Creator Dan Goor reveals what the show would've done if they'd gotten Willis to appear on the show.

Landing Bruce Willis for a Brooklyn Nine-Nine cameo didn't pan out, despite creator Dan Goor's die-hard attempts at conceiving an idea for the Hollywood actor to satisfy the long-running fandom of Andy Samberg's Jake Peralta.

During a Thursday evening appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers following the police-themed sitcom's series finale, Goor revealed that there were several pitches from the show's writers — including one that would've seen Willis making a brief visit to the central precinct, but only when the Die Hard-obsessed Peralta wasn't there.

"There are always pitches from a writers room that are like, the whole Nine-Nine is called out on a big case, and then he walks in and he's like, 'Hey, is there anyone here? No, I guess not,' and walks out," Goor says. Samberg adds: "I always just assumed it would be like, Jake sees him on the street and loses his mind. And he's like, 'Hey, you're doing good, kid.'"

Samberg's Peralta has long been a fan of Die Hard on the show. Amid numerous references to the 1988 Willis classic during the show's run, he once described the film as "the best cop movie of all time. One cop heroically saving the day while everyone else stands around and watches? It's the story of my life."

Watch Goor discuss a potential Willis cameo around the 19-minute mark in the video above.

