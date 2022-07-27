EW exclusively previews Brooke Lynn Hytes and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo's reunion on Canada's Drag Race season 3: "You have to build to something, you know, and end on a bang!"

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo visits the Canada's Drag Race season 3 set to get a little taste of Brooke Lynn Hytes' Canadian bacon in EW's exclusive sneak peek at the reality competition series' newest episode.

In the clip above, the former Werk Room crushes, who previously kindled an adorable romance as part of the RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 cast, reunite on the set of Canada's Drag Race to give the remaining queens a lesson on lip-syncing with a partner for their upcoming challenge.

"Since we are in pairs, I need my.... partner of choice forever. So, please help me welcome to the stage: Vanessa Vanjie Mateo!" the Canada's Drag Race head judge says before Vanjie struts (forward-facing, not backwards) to the stage to quip: "That's ex-partner! Ex-partner, bitch!"

Brooke then probes Vanjie for a bit of advice to give to the queens, to which she responds, "I know f---ing your partner can help. Can we say that?"

She adds that "if not a lot of chemistry, a lot of hate. That can help, too."

Drag Race Canada Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Brooke Lynn Hytes reunite on 'Canada's Drag Race' season 3. | Credit: World of Wonder/Crave

The pair addressed their playful Drag Race attraction at length on season 11 of the Emmy-winning show, with the reunion episode revealing that the duo had gone their separate ways after choosing not to explore a romantic relationship after filming wrapped.

Luckily for Vanjie, however, Drag Race production company World of Wonder stuck her in a mansion with 18 single men in an attempt to find her a boyfriend on its new reality series Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love, the finale for which airs Thursday on the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming service — the same day Canada's Drag Race season 3 continues on Crave in Canada and WOW Presents Plus in the United States.

Watch EW's exclusive preview above.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including weekly All Stars 7 recaps and reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: