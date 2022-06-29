Brooke Lynn Hytes reunites with Werk Room crush Miss Vanjie on Canada's Drag Race season 3

Season 1 star Jimbo also joins the roster of guest judges this season.

Sparks — and a verbal recurrence of the word "Miss Vanjie" — are likely to fly on the Canada's Drag Race season 3 guest judges panel.

Head judge and RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 finalist Brooke Lynn Hytes reunites with her Werk Room crush Vanessa Vanjie Mateo in the first trailer for the upcoming season, which sees her sister (and former love interest) sitting on the panel alongside returning permanent judges Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor.

"Please help me welcome to the stage: Vanessa Vanjie Mateo!" Brooke says in the clip as Vanjie struts to the Main Stage for the new cast of Canadian queens vying for the crown. Later, Vanjie appears on the panel out of drag to exclaim: "Ru-united and it feels really good!"

Canada's Drag Race season 1 competitor (and headline-making star of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. the World) Jimbo also appears on the roster of guest judges for season 3, observing in the clip that one unseen outfit on the runway is giving "a lot of season 1 vibes."

The teaser also promises plenty of drama among the cast, with one contestant even stressing that another "lost a friend" over an apparent clash.

"Buckle up, squirrel friends," RuPaul says of the season in the trailer. "It's gonna be a bumpy flight."

In addition to Drag Race alums Vanjie and Jimbo, Carole Pope, Hollywood Jade, Jeremy Dutcher, Lesley Hampton, Mei Pang, Monika Schnarre, Sarah Nurse, and Sarain Fox will join Brooke, Melchor, and Goreski on the panel throughout season 3.

Canada's Drag Race season 3 — featuring 12 new queens — premieres July 14 on the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming app. Watch Brooke and Vanjie reunite in the new trailer above.

