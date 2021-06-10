RuPaul's Drag Race star Brooke Lynn Hytes to dish 'queer s---' on new talk show 1 Queen 5 Queers

Canada's Drag Race host will preside over and produce a new talk series inspired by the classic 1 Girl 5 Gays series: "It’s gonna be loud, proud, edgy."

Clad in her iconic blonde wig with a stiff drink in hand, she iconically hid from cross-talk drama on RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked, but Brooke Lynn Hytes is now ready to dish all about "queer s---" on her new talk show 1 Queen 5 Queers.

The Canadian drag legend announced that she's hosting and executive-producing the new Crave original series on Thursday, which draws inspiration from the classic reality show 1 Girl 5 Gays - with a notable remix to the format.

"This talk show/roundtable discussion will feature Queer people from all walks of life and backgrounds coming together to talk about... Queer s---!" Hytes wrote on Instagram, further promising that more details would be available soon. "It's gonna be loud, proud, edgy and NOTHING will be off limits."

After rising to prominence as an internationally renowned dancer, Hytes competed on season 11 of RuPaul's Drag Race, where she placed second behind eventual winner Yvie Oddly. She went on to become the first Drag Race alum to preside over an official franchise spin-off's panel when she signed on to cohost Canada's Drag Race season 1. She will return for season 2 of the series later this year.

"When you get on Drag Race, the clock is ticking," Hytes previously told EW of maximizing her time in the post-Drag Race spotlight. "You're given 15 minutes of fame and you have to do something with it or not, it's up to you to figure out how you're going to make this last for yourself and turn it into a huge career."

Brooke Lynn Hytes 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star and 'Canada's Drag Race' season 2 host Brooke Lynn Hytes announces her new show '1 Queen 5 Queers.' | Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

