Every new TV series that's been ordered by the broadcast networks so far

Thanks, pandemic? Continued restrictions on production due to COVID-19 have prompted a lot more straight-to-series orders from the broadcast networks. That's good news for actors and creatives, who won't have to endure the interminable wait between completing a pilot and waiting to see if their shows will be picked at the (virtual) advertising upfronts, which begin next week for NBC, Fox, ABC, CBS, and the CW.

Here's what has been ordered so far for fall by the broadcast networks.

CBS

CSI: Vegas (drama): Revival of the classic procedural. William Petersen, Jorja Fox, and Wallace Langham will reprise their roles.

FBI: International (drama): An extension of the FBI and FBI: Most Wanted franchise from the auspices of Dick Wolf.

Ghosts (comedy pilot, then ordered to series): Based on the British series of the same name that revolves around a struggling young couple whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it's both falling apart and inhabited by many of its deceased previous residents. Cast: Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones.

NCIS: Hawai'i (drama): An extension of the NCIS franchise that will feature a female investigator in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor.

TV Upfronts Renee Zellweger, James Wolk, Billy Petersen, and Maggie Q Renee Zellweger, James Wolk, Billy Petersen, and Maggie Q have new shows in the works | Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images;Leon Bennett/WireImage; David Livingston/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Fox

The Big Leap (drama): A rowdy, big-hearted dramedy about a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of Swan Lake. Cast: Scott Foley, Piper Perabo, Teri Polo.

The Cleaning Lady (drama): A darkly aspirational character drama about a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Cast: Elodie Yung, Adan Canto, Martha Millan.

Fantasy Island (drama, premiering in August): An all new-version of the old show.

Monarch (drama): A Texas-size, multigenerational musical drama about America's first family of country music.

Our Kind of People (drama): Set in Oak Bluffs, a part of Martha's Vineyard, Mass., where wealthy Black families have come to vacation for more than half a century. It centers on a single mother and hair-care entrepreneur who wants to reclaim her family name, only to discover a long-hidden secret that threatens to turn her world upside down.

Pivoting (drama): Follows three women after the death of their childhood best friend. Faced with the reality that life is short, in desperate attempts to find happiness, they make a series of impulsive, ill-advised, and self-indulgent decisions, strengthening their bond and proving it's never too late to screw up your life. Cast: Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q.

This Country (comedy): A single-camera mockumentary that's based on a BBC series about two cousins who are followed by film crew in their hometown. Cast: Chelsea Holmes, Sam Straley, Seann William Scott.

Untitled Dan Harmon (animated comedy for 2022): Set in mythical ancient Greece and centers on a family of humans, gods, and monsters who try to run one of the world's first cities without killing each other.

The CW

The 4400 (drama): A remake of the sci-fi series that aired on the USA Network from 2004 to 2007. It will focus on 4,400 overlooked people who disappeared over the past 100 years but suddenly return — and not a day older.

Legends of the Hidden Temple (unscripted show): A reimagining of the Nickelodeon adventure series. Five teams begin the journey, but only one is "strong enough and smart enough" to enter the ominous Olmec's Temple, avoid the dreaded Temple Guards, retrieve a lost treasure, and return it to its rightful owner.

NBC

American Auto (comedy): Set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit, where a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company identity amid a rapidly changing industry. Cast: Ana Gasteyer, Jon Barinholtz, Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White.

Grand Crew (comedy): A group of Black friends unpack the ups and downs of life and love at a wine bar. Cast: Echo Kellum, Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart, Aaron Jennings, and Nicole Byer.

La Brea (drama): A massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles and tears a family in half, separating mother and son from father and daughter. Cast: Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki and Chiké Okonkwo.

Ordinary Joe (drama): Explores the three parallel lives of the show's main character after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. Cast: James Wolk, Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett, and Elizabeth Lail.

The Thing About Pam (limited series drama): Centers on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria. Her husband was convicted of the crime but insisted he was innocent and later had his conviction overturned. The crime sets off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme involving Pam. Renee Zellweger stars.