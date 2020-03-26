Memo from Captain Obvious: Broadcast TV ratings are up again due to self-quarantining

Image zoom Eric McCandless/ABC

Shows may be shuttering early because of coronavirus, but there are still enough originals to keep viewers tuned into broadcast TV. And boy, are they: During the week of March 16-11, which represents week 26 of the 2019-2020 prime-time season, homes using television (HUT) were up 5 percent (50.9 percent of homes that tune in for an average minute in prime-time) versus the previous week (48.6), according to Nielsen. HUTs were also up 8 percent versus the four-week period before self-quarantining began in earnest (47.3 for the week of Feb. 10 through March 2).

Nice weather and Daylight Savings Time usually keep folks away from the TV this time of year. Look at what happened last year at this same time: Week 26 of the prime-time season was up only slightly versus week 25 (50.2 versus 50.1) and down 1 percent versus the four-week average for weeks 21-24 (50.8). Also worth pointing out: HUT gains are happening even without the NCAA Tournament — a tried and true booster to the ratings during week 26 of the TV season.

Here are the top 25 shows among adults 18-49 for the week ending March 11 (each 18-49 ratings point represents 1.28 million people):

The Masked Singer (2.2 rating) The Voice (2.1) Survivor (1.6) Grey's Anatomy (1.5) This is Us (1.4) American Idol Sunday (1.4), 9-1-1 (1.4) Chicago Fire (1.3), Chicago Med (1.3), Ellen's Game of Games (1.3), Station 19 (1.3) Chicago PD (1.2), 60 Minutes (1.2), American Idol Monday (1.2), The Conners (1.2), Lego Masters (1.2) The Neighborhood (1.1), The Goldbergs (1.1), Pandemic: What You Need to Know (1.1), Shark Tank (1.1) America's Funniest Home Videos (1.0) NBC Special: Coronavirus (.9) Superstore (.9), Bob Hearts Abishola (.9), NCIS encore (.9)

Related content: