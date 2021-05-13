All the shows that have been renewed by the broadcast networks so far

Upfronts 2021: Look who's survived another season besides Grey's Anatomy and The Blacklist.

By Lynette Rice
May 12, 2021 at 09:07 PM EDT
Many shows earned early renewals in anticipation of next week's (virtual) advertising upfronts, which begin for NBCFoxABCCBS, and the CW. If you're still watching broadcast TV (and you're a dilly if you do), here's what has been renewed so far for the fall 2021-22 season. Each program is followed by its average total audience for the year (which doesn't take into consideration delayed viewing).

ABC

The Good Doctor (6.8 million)
Grey's Anatomy (8.0 million)
Station 19 (7 million)
Big Sky (7 million)

CBS

Blue Bloods (9.6 million)
Bob Hearts Abishola (6.4 million)
Bull (8.1 million)
FBI (10.6 million)
FBI: Most Wanted (8.4 million)
Magnum P.I. (7.2 million)
NCIS (12.3 million)
NCIS: Los Angeles (7.5 million)
Survivor
SWAT (5.8 million)
The Equalizer (11.8 million)
The Neighborhood (6.6 million)
Tough as Nails (3.8 million)
Young Sheldon (9.2 million)

'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Mr. Mayor,' 'The Neighborhood,' and 'Walker' will be back for more episodes
| Credit: Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images; Justin Lubin/NBC; Monty Brinton/CBS; Rebecca Brenneman/The CW

NBC

The Blacklist (4.9 million)
Chicago Fire (10.1 million)
Chicago Med (9.6 million)
Chicago PD (9.5 million)
Kenan (2.8 million)
Law & Order: SVU (6.7 million)
Mr. Mayor (4.4 million)
New Amsterdam (6.5 million)
This Is Us (9.4 million)
The Voice (8.6 million)
Transplant (5.5 million)
Young Rock (3.7 million)

The CW

All American (1.2 million)
Batwoman (843,000)
Charmed (629,000)
Dynasty (240,000)
The Flash (1.3 million)
In the Dark (NA)
Kung Fu (1.6 million)
Legacies (904,000)
Legends of Tomorrow (457,000)
Nancy Drew (749,000)
Riverdale (953,000)
Roswell, New Mexico (NA)
Stargirl (NA)
Superman & Lois (2.6 million)
Walker (2.3 million)

Fox

Bob's Burgers (1.5 million)
Call Me Kat (4.1 million)
Duncanville (NA)
Family Guy (2.1 million)
The Great North (1.8 million)
The Simpsons (2.4 million)

