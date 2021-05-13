All the shows that have been renewed by the broadcast networks so far
Upfronts 2021: Look who's survived another season besides Grey's Anatomy and The Blacklist.
Many shows earned early renewals in anticipation of next week's (virtual) advertising upfronts, which begin for NBC, Fox, ABC, CBS, and the CW. If you're still watching broadcast TV (and you're a dilly if you do), here's what has been renewed so far for the fall 2021-22 season. Each program is followed by its average total audience for the year (which doesn't take into consideration delayed viewing).
ABC
The Good Doctor (6.8 million)
Grey's Anatomy (8.0 million)
Station 19 (7 million)
Big Sky (7 million)
CBS
Blue Bloods (9.6 million)
Bob Hearts Abishola (6.4 million)
Bull (8.1 million)
FBI (10.6 million)
FBI: Most Wanted (8.4 million)
Magnum P.I. (7.2 million)
NCIS (12.3 million)
NCIS: Los Angeles (7.5 million)
Survivor
SWAT (5.8 million)
The Equalizer (11.8 million)
The Neighborhood (6.6 million)
Tough as Nails (3.8 million)
Young Sheldon (9.2 million)
NBC
The Blacklist (4.9 million)
Chicago Fire (10.1 million)
Chicago Med (9.6 million)
Chicago PD (9.5 million)
Kenan (2.8 million)
Law & Order: SVU (6.7 million)
Mr. Mayor (4.4 million)
New Amsterdam (6.5 million)
This Is Us (9.4 million)
The Voice (8.6 million)
Transplant (5.5 million)
Young Rock (3.7 million)
The CW
All American (1.2 million)
Batwoman (843,000)
Charmed (629,000)
Dynasty (240,000)
The Flash (1.3 million)
In the Dark (NA)
Kung Fu (1.6 million)
Legacies (904,000)
Legends of Tomorrow (457,000)
Nancy Drew (749,000)
Riverdale (953,000)
Roswell, New Mexico (NA)
Stargirl (NA)
Superman & Lois (2.6 million)
Walker (2.3 million)
Fox
Bob's Burgers (1.5 million)
Call Me Kat (4.1 million)
Duncanville (NA)
Family Guy (2.1 million)
The Great North (1.8 million)
The Simpsons (2.4 million)
Related content:
Comments