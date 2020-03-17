Broadcast TV gets a viewership boost because of social distancing

The circumstances blow, but broadcast television will certainly take the extra eyeballs wherever it can get them: The Big Four networks are seeing a nice boost in viewership now that more people are working from home because of social distancing in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Week-to-week viewership was up 3 percent (15,292 versus 14,909) among CBS, NBC, Fox, and ABC, according to Nielsen results for the week ending March 15. Their collective performance among adults 18-49 also got a sweet little boost — up to 2.4 from the previous week's 2.3. Each 18-49 ratings point is worth 1.28 million people. The numbers should only get better, at least for the near future.

Everyone has bragging rights to share. CBS said it was the most-watched network for the week (6.17 million viewers), with shows like Bull (6.3 million) adding 80,000 viewers. NBC, meanwhile, said it not only saw a week-to-week gain for a rerun of Superstore (2.3 million versus 2 million), but Will & Grace is up 9 percent (2.3 million versus 2.1 million) since Feb. 6 and Lincoln Rhyme just had its most watched episode (3.7 million) since Jan. 17.

Here are the top most-watched 25 shows for the week ending March 15:

NCIS (10.7 million) 60 Minutes (10.4) Young Sheldon (8.8) The Voice (8.7) The Bachelor (8.4) FBI (8.2) Blue Bloods (8.1) The Bachelor special (7.7) American Idol Sunday (7.4) The Masked Singer (7.2) Hawaii Five-0 (7.1) Survivor (6.9) Station 19 (6.6) Mom (6.348) NCIS: New Orleans (6.345) Bull (6.32) Grey's Anatomy (6.27) The Neighborhood (6.22) America's Funniest Home Videos (6.0) FBI: Most Wanted (5.99) God Friended Me (5.96) MacGyver (5.8) NCIS: New Orleans (5.82) Bob Hearts Abishola (5.81) The Unicorn (5.79)

Related content: