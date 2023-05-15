Here's every canceled TV show on broadcast networks and streaming this year (so far)
The turning of spring to summer brings warm weather, blockbuster movies... and the annual TV upfronts. This year, even amidst the ongoing WGA Writers' strike, broadcast networks and streamers are announcing their fall schedules filled with new series. But a host of possibly your favorite (or least favorite) shows are getting the ax.
ABC is doing away with the Hilary Swank-led Alaska Daily and Milo Ventimiglia's The Company You Keep after just one season each. Jensen Ackles had more story to tell on both Big Sky and The Winchesters (though the CW Supernatural spin-off's cancelation has already gotten a #SaveTheWinchesters campaign, and there's chatter about moving to a new network).
Netflix is saying goodbye to animated series Big Mouth and its spin-off Human Resources, as well as Sex/Life and Bling Empire. Showtime did away with its Three Women adaptation, only for the Shailene Woodley series to get picked up by Starz instead.
See all of the broadcast and streaming TV shows that have been canceled this year so far below.
Broadcast
ABC
CBS
The CW
Kung Fu
Tom Swift
Walker: Independence
The Winchesters
Fox
NBC
TBD
Streaming/Cable
Disney+
Big Shot
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
The Mysterious Benedict Society
National Treasure: Edge of History
Willow
Max (formerly HBO Max)
Hulu
Netflix
1899
Big Mouth
Bling Empire
Bling Empire: New York
The Chair
Dead End: Paranormal Park
Human Resources
Inside Job
Mindhunter
MO
Sex/Life
Uncoupled (picked up by Showtime)
Prime Video
Hunters
Three Pines
Paramount+
Blood and Treasure
Peacock
Apple TV+
The Mosquito Coast
Truth Be Told
Showtime
American Gigolo
Let the Right One In
The L Word: Generation Q
Three Women (picked up by Starz)
Ziwe
AMC
61st Street (picked up by the CW)
Pantheon
TNT
