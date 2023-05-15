Here's every canceled TV show on broadcast networks and streaming this year (so far)

Big Sky, Gossip Girl, Call Me Kat, Sex/Life, Ziwe and more are getting the boot.
By Calie Schepp May 15, 2023 at 07:00 PM EDT
Advertisement

The turning of spring to summer brings warm weather, blockbuster movies... and the annual TV upfronts. This year, even amidst the ongoing WGA Writers' strike, broadcast networks and streamers are announcing their fall schedules filled with new series. But a host of possibly your favorite (or least favorite) shows are getting the ax.

ABC is doing away with the Hilary Swank-led Alaska Daily and Milo Ventimiglia's The Company You Keep after just one season each. Jensen Ackles had more story to tell on both Big Sky and The Winchesters (though the CW Supernatural spin-off's cancelation has already gotten a #SaveTheWinchesters campaign, and there's chatter about moving to a new network).

Netflix is saying goodbye to animated series Big Mouth and its spin-off Human Resources, as well as Sex/Life and Bling Empire. Showtime did away with its Three Women adaptation, only for the Shailene Woodley series to get picked up by Starz instead.

See all of the broadcast and streaming TV shows that have been canceled this year so far below.

Jensen Ackles in 'Big Sky', Jordan Alexander in 'Gossip Girl', and Mayim Bialik in 'Call Me Kat'
| Credit: ABC; Barbara Nitke/HBO Max; Lisa Rose/FOX

Broadcast

ABC

Alaska Daily
Big Sky
The Company You Keep
The Goldbergs

CBS

East New York
NCIS: Los Angeles
S.W.A.T. (but later uncanceled)
True Lies

The CW

Kung Fu
Tom Swift
Walker: Independence
The Winchesters

Fox

9-1-1 (picked up by ABC)
Call Me Kat
Fantasy Island
The Resident

NBC

TBD

Streaming/Cable

Disney+

Big Shot
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
The Mysterious Benedict Society
National Treasure: Edge of History
Willow

Max (formerly HBO Max)

Avenue 5
Doom Patrol
Gossip Girl
Pennyworth
South Side
Titans

Hulu

Kindred
Reboot

Netflix

1899
Big Mouth
Bling Empire
Bling Empire: New York
The Chair
Dead End: Paranormal Park
Human Resources
Inside Job
Mindhunter
MO
Sex/Life
Uncoupled (picked up by Showtime)

Prime Video

Hunters
Three Pines

Paramount+

Blood and Treasure

Peacock

One of Us Is Lying
Vampire Academy

Apple TV+

The Mosquito Coast
Truth Be Told

Showtime

American Gigolo
Let the Right One In
The L Word: Generation Q
Three Women (picked up by Starz)
Ziwe

AMC

61st Street (picked up by the CW)
Pantheon

TNT

Snowpiercer

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com