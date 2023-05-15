BIG SKY: DEADLY TRAILS - “That Old Feeling” – With Denise and Emily’s lives on the line, Jenny and Beau are determined to bring the Bleeding Heart Killer to justice, no matter what it takes. Meanwhile, Cassie uses her connections to pin down their possible location; and Sunny makes a fiery decision that will change her family forever, but will it all be enough to save the ones they love? Find out on the season finale of “Big Sky: Deadly Trails,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC) JENSEN ACKLES, KATHERYN WINNICK; Photograph by Barbara Nitke/HBO Max Jordan Alexander HBO MAX Gossip Girl Season 2 - Episode 4; CALL ME KAT: Mayim Bialik in the "Call Me Consciously Uncoupled" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Apr 6 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2023 Fox Media LLC. CR: Lisa Rose/FOX

Jensen Ackles in 'Big Sky', Jordan Alexander in 'Gossip Girl', and Mayim Bialik in 'Call Me Kat' | Credit: ABC; Barbara Nitke/HBO Max; Lisa Rose/FOX