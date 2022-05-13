Here's every show canceled or renewed by the broadcast networks
Beware the ides of May, when the broadcast networks unveil their fall schedules at upfronts, touting a crop of new shows that just might contain the Next Big Thing (or not). To make room for the new, of course, some current shows with less-than-stellar ratings must be sent to TV heaven. (Or if they were really bad, TV hell.) What about those shows that debuted strongly earlier this season and the venerable ones that continue to find an audience? They've earned renewals — and a spot on this list, too. Oh! Oh! What about shows that weren't canceled but just happen to be ending their run? Sure, they're on here too. Bottom line, if you want to know which shows will return next season and which ones won't, simply scroll down for the ultimate spoilers list.
ABC
Abbott Elementary (renewed for season 2)
Black-ish (ending after season 8)
The Good Doctor (renewed for season 6)
Grey's Anatomy (renewed for season 19)
Holey Moley (renewed for season 4)
Queens (canceled after one season)
Promised Land (canceled after one season)
The Rookie (renewed for season 5)
Station 19 (renewed for season 6)
CBS
The Amazing Race (renewed for season 34)
B Positive (canceled after two seasons)
Blue Bloods (renewed for season 13)
Bull (ending after six seasons)
CSI: Vegas (renewed for season 2)
The Equalizer (renewed for seasons 3 and 4)
FBI (renewed for seasons 5 and 6)
FBI: International (renewed for seasons 2 and 3)
FBI: Most Wanted (renewed for seasons 4 and 5)
Ghosts (renewed for season 2)
Good Sam (canceled after one season)
How We Roll (canceled after one season)
Magnum P.I. (canceled after four seasons)
NCIS (renewed for season 20)
NCIS: Hawaii (renewed for season 2)
NCIS: Los Angeles (renewed for season 14)
The Neighborhood (renewed for season 5)
Secret Celebrity Renovation (renewed for season 2)
Survivor (renewed for seasons 43 and 44)
S.W.A.T. (renewed for season 6)
Tough As Nails (renewed for season 4 and 5)
United States of Al (canceled after two seasons)
Young Sheldon (renewed for seasons 6 and 7)
The CW
All American (renewed for season 5)
All American: Homecoming (renewed for season 2)
Batwoman (canceled after three seasons)
Charmed (canceled after four seasons)
DC's Legend of Tomorrow (canceled after seven seasons)
Dynasty (canceled after season 5)
The Flash (renewed for season 9)
In the Dark (canceled after four seasons)
Kung Fu (renewed for season 3)
Legacies (canceled after four seasons)
Masters of Illusion (renewed for season 9)
Nancy Drew (renewed for season 4)
Naomi (canceled after one season)
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (renewed for season 9)
Riverdale (renewed for season 7)
Roswell, New Mexico (canceled after four seasons)
Superman & Lois (renewed for season 3)
Walker (renewed for season 3)
World's Funniest Animals (renewed for season 3)
4400 (canceled after one season)
NBC
American Auto (renewed for season 2)
The Blacklist (renewed for season 10)
Chicago Fire (renewed for season 11)
Chicago Med (renewed for season 8)
Chicago P.D. (renewed for season 10)
The Endgame (canceled after one season)
Grand Crew (renewed for season 2)
Kenan (canceled after two seasons)
La Brea (renewed for season 2)
Law & Order (renewed for season 22)
Law & Order: Organized Crime (renewed for season 3)
Law & Order: SVU (renewed for season 4)
Mr. Mayor (canceled after two seasons)
New Amsterdam (renewed for season 5)
Ordinary Joe (canceled after one season)
That's My Jam (renewed for season 2)
This Is Us (ending after season 6)
Young Rock (renewed for season 3)
Fox
The Big Leap (canceled after one season)
Bob's Burgers (renewed for season 13)
The Cleaning Lady (renewed for season 2)
Duncanville (renewed for season 3)
Fantasy Island (renewed for season 2, premiering May 31)
The Great North (renewed for season 3)
Hell's Kitchen (renewed for seasons 21 and 22)
HouseBroken (renewed for season 2)
Lego Masters (renewed for season 3)
Next Level Chef (renewed for season 2)
The Simpsons (renewed for season 34)
So You Think You Can Dance (renewed for season 17, premiering May 17)
Check out our daily must-see picks — plus news, celeb interviews, trivia, and more — on EW's What to Watch podcast.
Related content:
Comments