Beware the ides of May, when the broadcast networks unveil their fall schedules at upfronts, touting a crop of new shows that just might contain the Next Big Thing (or not). To make room for the new, of course, some current shows with less-than-stellar ratings must be sent to TV heaven. (Or if they were really bad, TV hell.) What about those shows that debuted strongly earlier this season and the venerable ones that continue to find an audience? They've earned renewals — and a spot on this list, too. Oh! Oh! What about shows that weren't canceled but just happen to be ending their run? Sure, they're on here too. Bottom line, if you want to know which shows will return next season and which ones won't, simply scroll down for the ultimate spoilers list.