The Clueless star died in 2009 at the age of 32.

The life and 'mysterious' death of Brittany Murphy to be explored in new docuseries

Brittany Murphy's life and death will be explored in a new, two-part docuseries coming to HBO Max, the streaming service announced Thursday.

Murphy died in December 2009 at age 32, of pneumonia and combined drug intoxication. Her husband Simon Monjack died less than a year later of the same cause, leading to widespread speculation about the circumstances of Murphy's death, though her passing was officially ruled an accident.

The Clueless star rose to fame with several acclaimed roles in the '90s and early 2000s, with her credits including Girl, Interrupted, 8 Mile, and voicing Luanne on Fox's King of the Hill.

According to a press release, the docuseries will present "an in-depth, intimate character portrait," featuring new interviews with those close to Murphy, new archival footage, and delve into the "mysterious circumstances" around her death. Private Violence filmmaker Cynthia Hill will direct the series.

"I agreed to do this film because I think it's a shame that Brittany's promising life and career has been eclipsed by the circumstances of her death," Hill said in a statement. "I think it's important to celebrate Brittany's talent as we struggle to explain the tragic circumstances of her and Simon's deaths."

No release date for the series has been set.

The suspicious details surrounding her death were previously explored last year in the Investigation Discovery documentary Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery and in the controversial Lifetime movie The Brittany Murphy Story, which was denounced by the star's father.