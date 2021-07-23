Whoops! Billing mistake overcharges BritBox subscribers by more than $700

A small share of U.S. and Australian subscribers to the BBC and ITV's streaming service BritBox were probably saying, "Blimey!" after seeing they'd been overcharged by hundreds of dollars for the monthly fee.

Instead of seeing a $6.99 charge to watch old episodes of Black Adder or Father Ted, or any of the newer shows the streaming service provides, some users were — as the Brits say — "gobsmacked" to discover they'd actually been charged a $757 for the month of July.

The massive overcharge impacted fewer than 5,000 users.

"We are aware that a small percentage (a fraction of 1%) of our subscribers in the United States and Australia experienced an overcharge by our billing vendor yesterday," a representative for BritBox said Friday in a statement to EW. "We took immediate action to correct the mistake by contacting all affected BritBox subscribers and issuing them refunds. The underlying cause has been resolved, however, this is an unacceptable experience and we deeply regret the disruption this has caused some of our subscribers."

Some impacted subscribers tweeted about the rather unfortunate incident.

"If anyone else got charged $757 today instead of $6.99 for their monthly @BritBox_US subscription, know that it's entirely their fault and I hope you see this before you cancel your card disputing fraud like I did," Twitter user @limeylee wrote.

Not a bad reminder to us all to check those monthly subscription bills, posthaste.