Bridgerton (TV show) type TV Show network Netflix genre Romance Where to watch Close Streaming Options

All is fair in love and war...unless Shonda Rhimes is involved.

On Monday, Netflix dropped the first full-length trailer for the upcoming Shondaland romantic drama Bridgerton — and plenty of seduction, scandal and society papers along with it. Created by Chris Van Dusen (Scandal, Grey's Anatomy) and based on a series of romance novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton follows a family of eight siblings as they navigate the trials and tribulations of the marriage market in Regency England. While the always-iconic Julie Andrews narrates the series as the mysterious Lady Whistledown (the author of the salacious society papers that do the rounds in the community), Phoebe Dynover (Younger) stars as Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the powerful family whose society debut meets a (sexy) hiccup or two along the way.

As seen in the trailer, making a suitable match is no easy feat for the young ladies of London, especially for Daphne when she quite literally walks into the arms of a dashing duke (Regé-Jean Page) and his dismissive attitude toward desperate debutantes. Add an overbearing older brother, an overly-invested bored queen, and overly-informed Lady Whilstledown making sure the everyone is abreast of each other's goings-on, and Daphne — and the audience — is in for quite the season. Think of it like Gossip Girl meets Downton Abbey, but with more sex.

Bridgerton graces Netflix with its full first season on Dec. 25. Watch the trailer above.