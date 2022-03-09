Bridgerton season 2 trailer finds Anthony absolutely soaking wet

Bridgerton (TV show) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Bridgerton has a penchant for leaving its romantic leads absolutely dripping wet, and in the new season 2 trailer, Anthony is positively soaking. (He falls in the lake, what did you think we meant?)

As the March 25 season 2 debut of the smash-hit Shondaland series approaches, Netflix has shared dribs and drabs of information — from our exclusive cover story to a teaser trailer — like adding sugar cubes to a cup of a tea. But now, at long last, the full length trailer has arrived.

The trailer sets up the season's enemies to lovers narrative, pitting Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) against each other, as Anthony hunts for a wife and Kate seeks to ensure her sister Edwina's (Charithra Chandran) happiness. The two bicker bursting with sexual tension, as Edwina impresses the ton with her beauty and her kind heart.

Fans of Julia Quinn's novels will also note their first official glimpse of the beloved Bridgerton pall mall game, where Kate gives Anthony a run for his money wielding the mallet of death. Intrigue, romance, a corgi who's a good judge of character, lush costumes, and some actual bodice ripping abound in the new trailer. Netflix also released photos giving audiences another look at the pall mall scene.

Season 2 places eldest Bridgerton, Anthony, front and center. Feeling the weight of his responsibilities as viscount and heir, Anthony sets out to find a perfect bride, a.k.a., someone who is respectable but whom he will not love. He believes he finds her in newcomer Edwina Charma, but her hyper-protective, bluestocking sister, Kate has other ideas.

"Edwina and Kate are the embodiment of his approaches to love — one is head, one is heart," Bailey previously told EW. "The push and pull [illustrates] how intense it is to fall in love in a society that is so rigid, where the gender roles are so specific, and how much those roles can be completely counterproductive to happiness, progression, and to love."

"The Bridgertons are pretty special within the ton, so when he becomes the eligible bachelor, it would only be right in his hunt for perfection that he matches himself with [the 'It' girl]," Bailey added. "That's the easiest way that he decides how he is going to find his match. Whoever it would've been, he would've set his eye on. But there is a real head and heart between the two [women], and you can understand why he's drawn to both — and they're both drawn to him in turn."

Meanwhile, the rest of the Bridgerton siblings continue to have dust-ups on their own, as Benedict (Luke Thompson) navigates the artistic world he craves, Eloise (Claudia Jessie) makes her debut into society, and Colin (Luke Newton) returns from his travels a changed man.

Lady Whistledown continues to exert enormous control over the ton via the power of her pen, while the author behind her, one Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), struggles to keep control of this massive secret.

Bridgerton season 2 drops March 25 on Netflix.

