Julie Andrews spills the (steamy hot) tea in first Bridgerton teaser

Tea will be spilt.

So promises the first teaser for Shondaland's Netflix show Bridgerton, unveiled Monday alongside a new poster. Based on a series of romance novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton follows a family of eight siblings as they navigate the trials and tribulations of the marriage market in Regency England.

The teaser introduces viewers to the show's narrator and notorious scandal sheet author, Lady Whistledown, voiced by the incomparable Julie Andrews. Her gossipy society paper moves like wildfire through a fantastical, colorful version of London, full of glittering balls, fainting ladies, scantily clad clenches, and literal fireworks.

"Let it be known, if there's a scandal, I shall uncover it," Lady Whistledown promises. "And share every last detail." We can't wait.

"When is Julie Andrews ever not the right fit?" showrunner Chris Van Dusen quips to EW of this pitch-perfect casting. "She's brought so much to this character. She gets to say some really scathing, non-Julie Andrews things that I'm excited for people to hear. The things coming out of Julie Andrew's mouth, as Lady Whistledown, she relishes in the cheeky things, which is a lot of fun."

Astute fans will also note that the trailer features a string arrangement of a decidedly more modern-sounding track. This is a hallmark of the series and reflective of the show's tone. "Underneath all the glamour and lavishness and this beautiful escapist world, we have this running modern commentary," Van Dusen says. "They had dating back in the Regency, obviously, they just called it courtship, and instead of things like Tinder, they just swiped left and right in the most glamorous ways imaginable."

Season 1 of Bridgerton is based largely on Quinn's first novel in the series, The Duke and I, tracking the story of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as she embarks on a fake courtship with Simon, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). Beset by influence from Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) and societal pressures, Daphne and Simon turn to each other to try to beat the ton at their own game. But things get complicated when their fauxmance starts to feel all too real.

Check out the new teaser and poster above. Bridgerton hits Netflix on Christmas Day.

