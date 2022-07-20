Bridgerton begins season 3 production, adds new cast members

Lady Whistledown is once again scribbling with her poisonous pen.

On Wednesday, Netflix revealed that Bridgerton season 3 is officially in production, complete with an accompanying video of the cast celebrating their return to set.

As previously announced, season 3 will center on the romance of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and her longtime crush, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Taking over from season 1 and 2 showrunner Chris Van Dusen, Jess Brownell will now steer the Regency ship, delving into this latest love story.

Netflix dropped a juicy description of the season worthy of Lady Whistledown herself. "From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season," it reads. "She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly."

"Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger," it continues. "But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."

And that's not all the gossip for the day. Bridgerton has also added three new cast members to its ever-expanding ensemble. Daniel Francis (Stay Close), Sam Phillips (The Crown), and James Phoon (Wreck) have all signed on to enter the fray of the ton.

Daniel Francis (Credit_ Robert Wallis) Credit: Robert Wallis

Francis will portray Marcus Anderson, a charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton — and the ire of others. Might he be a potential suitor for Penelope?

Sam Phillips (photo credit Tom Brittney) Credit: Tom Brittney

Penelope's secret identity and Eloise's outspokenness won't be the only eccentricities this season. Phillips is Lord Debling, described as a genial lord with unusual interests. But wealth and a title excuse nearly everything, so he'll have no problem catching the eye of eligible young ladies.

JAMES PHOON (photo credit Michael Shelford) Credit: Michael Shelford

And lest you think Bridgerton doesn't have enough pretty faces, Phoon joins as the handsome, yet dim-witted, Harry Dankworth.

So much news for one day! Now, where did we put our smelling salts?

