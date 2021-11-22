The second season of the hit Netflix series arrives in 2022.

That's a wrap, dear reader!

On Saturday, Bridgerton creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen celebrated wrapping up filming on the second season of the popular Netflix series by posting a photo of himself hugging the show's new romantic leads, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley on social media.

"That's a wrap on season 2!" Van Dusen wrote. "So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year. And these two in this photo with me right here. Words are not enough. Coming in 2022."

The first season of Bridgerton premiered on the streaming service in January 2021 and soon became Netflix's "biggest show ever." It was renewed for season 2 in January, with the streamer giving the show an early order for seasons 3 and 4 in April.

Season 2 — which is based on Julia Quinn's novel The Viscount Who Loved Me and focuses on the oldest Bridgerton sibling, Bailey's Lord Anthony Bridgerton and his romantic endeavors — began shooting in May, but production stalled indefinitely in July when someone tested positive for COVID-19. Filming later resumed in early August.

Bridgerton Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley on 'Bridgerton' | Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

During Netflix's TUDUM fan event back in September, the streamer released the first look at the new season, teasing Anthony Bridgerton's search for love and debuting a preview of a charged exchange between the Viscount and Ashley's Kate Sharma.

Season 2 of Bridgerton will debut on Netflix in 2022.

