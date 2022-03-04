Harry Styles' 'Sign of the Times' was the hardest song to license for Bridgerton season 2

Bridgerton (TV show) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Bridgerton is almost back — and that means more pop covers worthy of a Regency ball and your work playlist in equal measure.

But there's one song that was more difficult to lock in than any other: Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times." The string cover from Steve Horner comes at a climactic moment in the show's sophomore season, but it could've not happened at all.

"That one was a pretty difficult clearance," Kamps told Tudum. "That one took the longest to get everyone to sign off on. I think everyone will really love it. Even for these songs that are just huge songs that everyone knows, [an instrumental version] still breathes new life and brings them to a new audience, and in a different way."

Bridgerton Ruth Gemmell, Claudia Jessie, Jonathan Bailey, and Luke Thomspon on 'Bridgerton' | Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Styles is notoriously selective with who he licenses his music to, so it's a feather in the Bridgerton cap.

"When Harry Styles' team signed off, I was very excited about that because I was just like, 'This is just a beautiful use,'" Kamps said. "So even though it wasn't a direct 'We love this,' it felt like, 'Ah, yes, they approved this, they're giving their approval. They enjoy the sequence.' And now I can't wait for all the fans to see it."

As with season 1, there's a host of artists covering major pop songs, giving them a new take with string arrangements that reflect Bridgerton's signature blend of lush historical romance and contemporary vibes. Vitamin String Quartet and Duomo return, and composer Kris Bowers even arranged a few of the covers himself.

Since the show has already been renewed for two more seasons, Kamp even got into what some of his dream covers for season 3 would be, saying he'd love to find a way to include a track from Olivia Rodrigo's Sour.

Here's the full list of season 2 covers:

"Stay Away," by Nirvana (cover by Vitamin String Quartet)

"Material Girl," by Madonna (cover by Kris Bowers)

"Diamonds," by Rihanna (cover by Hannah V and Joe Rodwell)

"Dancing on My Own," by Robyn (cover by Vitamin String Quartet)

"You Oughta Know," by Alanis Morissette (cover by Duomo)

"Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" (cover by Kris Bowers)

"Sign of the Times," by Harry Styles (cover by Steve Horner)

"What About Us," by Pink (cover by Duomo)

"How Deep Is Your Love," by Calvin Harris and Disciples (cover by Kiris)

"Wrecking Ball," by Miley Cyrus (cover by Midnight String Quartet)

