Bridgerton pauses season 2 filming indefinitely after two positive COVID tests on set

Filming on Bridgerton has halted indefinitely after someone on set tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this week. The Netflix romance series is currently in production on its second season in the U.K.

A representative for Netflix confirmed the production shutdown to EW but declined to comment further. It is unclear whether an actor or a member of the crew has tested positive for the virus. According to Deadline, which first reported the news, that individual is currently isolating while the streamer and the show's producers create a timetable for filming to resume.

Production on Bridgerton previously halted for 24 hours on Thursday after a crew member tested positive for COVID. Everyone else working on the series was tested, with no cast members reportedly infected, and production resumed on Friday before the second shutdown. The U.K. is currently experiencing a surge in infections due to the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus; on Friday, daily COVID cases in the country surpassed 50,000 for the first time since January.

Bridgerton, produced by Shondaland for Netflix, is based on Julia Quinn's bestselling series of romance novels about the marital misadventures of the Bridgerton family in Regency England. The first season was a breakout hit, becoming Netflix's most-viewed series ever, and also scored 12 Emmy nominations this week, including Outstanding Drama Series and Best Actor in a Drama Series for Regé-Jean Page.

"There's this misconception out there that romance novels are trashy or disposable or that they can't be smartly written and that's certainly not what I have found," creator Chris Van Dusen told EW in the wake of the nominations. "It certainly wasn't true for the Bridgerton books. So, I hope this is a bit of a repudiation of that."

The second season will focus on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his mission to find a wife, with Sex Education's Simone Ashley joining the cast as Kate Sharma, a headstrong young woman who catches Anthony's eye. Netflix has already renewed Bridgerton through season 4.

