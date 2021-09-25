Bridgerton (TV show) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Dear reader, another matchmaking season is about to commence, and this one is looking to be just as theatrical as the last.

The first look at Bridgerton season 2 arrived during Netflix's TUDUM fan event, teasing Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) search for love after looking for it in all the wrong places.

Actress Simone Ashley arrives in the next batch of episodes as Kate Sharma. Anthony will try to secure a marriage to her sister, Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), but will find Cupid's arrow is actually pointing him towards Kate.

The first look reveals a scene between Anthony and Kate, showing how he, in more ways than one, has met his match.

"We left [Anthony] at the end of the first season at a bit of a crossroads, so I'm looking forward to jumping in and discovering how he fares on the marriage market," showrunner Chris Van Dusen previously teased of season 2.

Chandra and Ashley appeared alongside Bailey and Nicola Coughlan during TUDUM to tease the introduction of the Sharma family.

Ashley noted how the sisters don't have a father, so it's very much them against the world.

"They very much feel like outsiders," Chandra said. When put up against other families like the Bridgertons and the Featheringtons, the sisters "don't really know what's happening, they have their ideas," the actress added. "I think the Sharmas represent the audience [viewpoint]."

Bridgerton Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton' season 2 | Credit: Netflix/Youtube

As for Anthony, Bailey teased, "He gets to deal with a lot of things that I think he hasn't been given the space to deal with." Ashley promised "a lot of arguing" between the eldest Bridgerton son and Kate. "They challenge each other," she said.

Most of the Bridgerton cast is returning for season 2, including Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne. Regé-Jean Page, as we know, will not. The actor behind the Duke of Hastings isn't a major player in the second book of the Bridgerton romance novels on which the show is based, and Page's departure after season 1 was always in the cards.

Netflix has gone all in on Bridgerton, renewing the Shondaland romance series through season 4.

Watch the first-look teaser above.

Check out our daily must-see picks — plus news, celeb interviews, trivia, and more — in EW's What to Watch podcast.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: