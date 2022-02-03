Gossip Girls: The cast of Bridgerton spills all the tea on a sizzling season 2

That connection pushes Anthony to do some soul-searching, as he vacillates between the woman who checks his pragmatic boxes and the one who ignites feelings he's desperate to avoid. "Edwina and Kate are the embodiment of his approaches to love — one is head, one is heart," says Bailey. "The push and pull [illustrates] how intense it is to fall in love in a society that is so rigid, where the gender roles are so specific, and how much those roles can be completely counterproductive to happiness, progression, and to love." Embodying the tenets of the romance genre, Bridgerton strives to offer happily-ever-afters steeped in feminism and reflection... and lots of rippling viscount forearm cuz c'mon, who are we kidding?