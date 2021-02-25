How a key Bridgerton scene has a Stanley Kubrick connection

Bridgerton (TV show) Close Streaming Options

If you think you know everything there is to know about Bridgerton, think again.

In the debut episode of Bridgerton: The Official Podcast, set to debut on Feb. 25, production designer Will Hughes-Jones shares insight into Wilton House, one of the most glamorous locations from the series, and its connection to famed director Stanley Kubrick.

The hit Shondaland TV period drama chronicles the lives of the upper and middle class living in Regency-era London, boasting a gorgeous cast, sprawling estates, and the royal family.

"One great moment we had with [director of photography] Jeff [Jur], we went to this fantastic house down in Wiltshire called Wilton House and in the car going down there we were talking about reference films that we like. Both Jeff and I were talking about a film called Barry Lyndon, which is a Stanley Kubrick film."

Upon closer inspection, the pair found a specific room that they recalled from the film.

"We go into this house, and then sure enough, we're standing in this room and Jeff and I look at each other and go, 'This is that room in the Kubrick film.' So then [we said] we have to use this room, it's fantastic. And that's the room that became the presentation chamber for the Queen's presentation in the beginning. That sent goosebumps down my spine, when we're standing in this absolutely stunning room and it was as if [series creator] Chris [Van Dusen] had written those scenes for that room without even knowing it."

The podcast, a collaboration between Shondaland Audio and iHeartMedia, will take fans behind-the-scenes of the popular Netflix series hosted by Gabrielle Collins.

