Dear reader, Bridgerton is officially renewed through season 4 at Netflix

Netflix is "planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come."

Romance is in the air at Netflix because as the Shondaland team continues filming season 2 of its massively successful Bridgerton, the streaming giant decided to preemptively renew the series for both seasons 3 and 4.

Lady Whistledown herself announced the news in a letter to her readers on Tuesday morning.

"It seems we have a rather special announcement," she writes. "Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink…"

"Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members," Netflix's VP of Global TV Bela Bajaria said in a separate statement. "They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We're planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come."

Based on the Julia Quinn novels, Bridgerton is set in the ton of Regency-era London where members of the Bridgerton family attempt to find love. Season 1 focused on Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), while season 2 will focus on Daphne's brother Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) search for a partner.

Fans were surprised when Netflix announced Page's departure from the show after just one season, but it seems that was always the plan. The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book in Quinn's series, barely features the Duke.

The show is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Chris Van Dusen.

"From the first time I read Julia Quinn's delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience," Rhimes said. "But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team. This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience."

