The heartthrob would like to remind you how it really went down.

Regé-Jean Page stans have been so wrapped up in Bridgerton fever that the actor needed to remind them of something regarding the now-famous "I burn for you" line.

"I do not say, 'I burn for you.' It's not my line. That's Daphne's line," Page said of his costar Phoebe Dynevor during an interview for Variety's Making a Scene.

Page added that Bridgerton fans have been thinking he's the originator of "I burn for you," which Dynevor's character Daphne Bridgerton utters during her wedding night scene with Page's Duke of Hastings. He reiterated, "It's not a thing. It's the Mandela effect," referring to the phenomenon that occurs when a large number of people share a false memory.

"Everyone clearly was feeling very burned for, which I'll take as a compliment," he added.

Perhaps Saturday Night Live can take part of the blame. When Page hosted the NBC sketch comedy show in February, he performed a Bridgerton bit in which he declared, "I burn for you, Daphne," recreating the scene from the series.

"You have no idea what lines people are going to care about," Dynevor told Variety. "That was surprising to me. It wasn't like I saw 'I burn for you' in the script and was like, 'This is what people are going to talk about.'"

Fans are latching on to Page more tightly than ever since it was confirmed he will not return for season 2, which began filming in May with a focus on Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton and his pursuit of love. A spin-off about a younger Queen Charlotte is also in the works, with multiple seasons of Bridgerton proper on the way.

Shonda Rhimes, who produces Bridgerton through Shondaland, said she was "really shocked" by the fan outrage over Page's departure. "Usually, that happens when I've killed off somebody that's been around for a while. Like, we didn't kill him, he's still alive!" she said. "[Regé-Jean] is a powerful, amazing actor and that meant we did our job - every season, our job is finding the right people and putting together this incredible, world-shifting romance."

"It's a one-season arc. It's going to have a beginning, middle, end - give us a year," Page previously told Variety. "[I thought] 'That's interesting,' because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit ,and then the Bridgerton family rolls on."

Fans, however, clearly still burn for him.