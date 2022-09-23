Long may she reign: Bridgerton spin-off reveals first look at young Queen Charlotte
Before she was a queen, she was the season's diamond.
Actress India Amarteifio (Sex Education) makes her debut as young Queen Charlotte in Netflix's Bridgerton spin-off series, now titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
Shonda Rhimes returns as showrunner and writer of the new show, which chronicles Queen Charlotte's rise to power. Golda Rosheuvel, who plays grown Queen Charlotte on Bridgerton proper, will reprise her role for the spin-off.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will chronicle "how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton," according to a plot description.
Corey Mylchreest (The Sandman) will play a young King George opposite Amarteifio. Bridgerton stars Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, and Hugh Sachs will return as Lady Agatha Danbury, Lady Violet Bridgerton, and Brimsley, respectively.
Fans will also see Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) as Princess Augusta, Arsema Thomas as young Agatha Danbury, Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis (The Nevers) as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, and Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury.
"We have this wonderful tag team where we high five each other, do you know what I mean?" says Rosheuvel in a clip for TUDUM, the Netflix virtual fan event taking place tomorrow. "And the baton is passed on, which I think is a real beautiful metaphor for the older and younger, do you know what I mean? It's really cool. I love it."
