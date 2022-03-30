Bridgerton (TV show) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

There's a new queen in town.

Netflix announced Wednesday that it has assembled the principal cast for its untitled Bridgerton spin-off about a young Queen Charlotte.

India Amarteifio, best known for starring opposite Thandiwe Newton on Line of Duty, will portray the young Charlotte. The character was originated on Bridgerton by Golda Rosheuvel, who will reprise her role on the new series alongside castmates Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton) and Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury).

Announced last May, the limited series will explore how Charlotte's marriage to King George III marked the beginning of both a great love story and a monumental societal change. The show will also feature younger incarnations of Lady Danbury and Violet, played by TV newcomer Arsema Thomas and a performer yet to be revealed.

Golda Rosheuvel and India Ria Amarteifio Golda Rosheuvel and India Ria Amarteifio | Credit: The Masons; Michael Shelford

Corey Mylchreest will play the young George, and Game of Thrones alum Michelle Fairley will portray his mother, Princess Augusta, a woman intent on maintaining her son's power amid a political sea change.

The rest of the announced cast includes Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs, reprising his Bridgerton role as the older Brimsley.

Shonda Rhimes is serving as showrunner on the new series, while Tom Verica will direct and executive-produce alongside fellow Shondaland mainstay Betsy Beers.

