Bridgerton star reveals a behind-the-scenes connection to Kim Kardashian, and the reality star is ecstatic

Kim Kardashian has been "a part of the Bridgerton world" for longer than she knew, says one of the show's stars, Nicola Coughlan.

The actress behind Penelope Featherington shared a little inside secret with the reality TV star, who was overjoyed when she saw the message on Twitter.

Bridgerton; Kim Kardashian Nicola Coughlan on "Bridgerton," left, and Kim Kardashian at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. | Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"As the world's number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings? Because I feel like she should know this," Coughlan tweeted.

"The three of us genuinely debate this all the time," she added. "I think Prudence and Phillipa are very Kourtney and Khloe cos they're besties, and Pen is a very successful business woman, also I remember Kim being like a very good detective too so there's that…"

Kardashian was "freaking out" over the tweet, she responded. "Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!"

Coughlan agreed to the invite on Twitter and then revealed another connection — that Mister Pearl, which made a corset for Kardashian for the 2019 Met Gala, also made a corset for Coughlan for Bridgerton.

"OMG I'm gonna faint!!!!!! Does this make me an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton ?!?!?!? I am the corset Queen!!!" Kardashian tweeted back.

"Why of course, Duchess Kardashian of Calabasas!" Coughlan wrote. "Lady Whistledown is happy to declare you the season's true incomparable."

Bridgerton is currently filming season 2 and Netflix renewed the romance drama for two more seasons, so there will be a lot of opportunities for Kardashian to head over to Shondaland.

Check out our daily must-see picks — plus news, celeb interviews, trivia, and more — in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

Streaming Options

Related content: