According to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Shonda Rhimes' romance series may have competition from Korean survival drama, Squid Game.

Bridgerton is still Netflix's most-watched series — but perhaps not for long

She's conquered the broadcast networks and now, she's conquering streaming. During the Code Conference in Beverly Hills on Monday, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos released new data revealing that Shonda Rhimes' Bridgerton is the streamer's most-watched series.

BRIDGERTON Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dyvenor in 'Bridgerton' season 1 | Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Bridgerton's success is based on the number of Netflix households streaming the series as well as viewing hours. According to the data, 82 million subscribers tuned into the period drama for at least two minutes during its first 28 days on the platform. Representatives for the series didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Rhimes' highly popular series based on Julia Quinn's novel series has earned critical acclaim since its debut last December, earning diehard fans and early renewals through season 4. But Sarandos teased that Bridgerton might not reign supreme for long, indicating that the Korean survival drama Squid Game stands to edge the drama out of the top spot.

"We did not see that coming, in terms of its global popularity," Sarandos reportedly said during his presentation. Squid Game, which premiered on Netflix Sept. 17, is an original series that follows individuals who agree to participate in a series of lethal and mysterious games in hopes of winning a $40 million cash prize.

Netflix popular series and films Netflix's most popular series and films, according to viewing hours. | Credit: Netflix

Netflix seldom makes its viewing metrics public. The streaming giant is notorious for keeping its data close to the vest, only providing measures of success for programs through information such as subscribers who watched two minutes of a program. However, that practice might be changing, as Sarandos admitted Netflix is "trying to be more transparent with talent, with the market."

According to the data, The Witcher and Lupin tied for second place in terms of number of accounts with 76 million. Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3, Tiger King, Sweet Tooth, and Emily in Paris helped round out the top 10.

For view hours, the top 10 was slightly different aside from Bridgerton's top spot, with Money Heist: Part 4 and two seasons of 13 Reasons Why in the top five.

Netflix popular series and films Netflix popular series and films, according to number of accounts. | Credit: Netflix

Bridgerton recently revealed the first look at its second season during Saturday's TUDUM fan event, showing a teaser and three new photos. Most of the cast is returning for season 2 with the exception of Regé-Jean Page, whose departure was confirmed earlier this year.

As for movies with the most number of accounts who viewed them in the first 28 days, Extraction, Bird Box, and Spenser Confidential top the list.

