Bailey keeps giving the people what they want.

We have a feeling fans will be thirsting after Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey for quite some time.

After his steamy second season of the Netflix romance hit, the actor is now going to play the on-screen lover of Matt Bomer in a Showtime miniseries, the network announced Monday.

The eight-episode Fellow Travelers, which is based on the novel of the same name by author Thomas Mallon, is equal parts romance and thriller that begins in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington post-World War II and continues across four decades.

Bomer stars as the handsome and charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who likes to avoid emotional entanglements until he meets Bailey's Tim Laughlin, a man brimming with idealism and religious faith. Their romance, however, begins just as U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy and his chief counsel Roy Cohn declare war on "subversives and sexual deviants."

Jonathan Bailey; Matt Bomer 'Bridgerton' star Jonathan Bailey is going to play Matt Bomer's lover in Showtime's 'Fellow Travelers' miniseries | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage; Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Hawk and Tim will cross paths over the next 40 years, from the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s to the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s.

Hollywood has a history of casting straight-identifying actors as prominent gay characters on screen, a topic that has been dissected at length by critics and actors. But Fellow Travelers is an instance where both of the lead stars identify as gay and play LGBTQ roles.

The series was created by Ron Nyswaner, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter behind a seminal LGBTQ film, 1993's Philadelphia. Nyswaner will also executive produce the limited series with Bomer and Robbie Rogers, the soccer star husband of famed producer Greg Berlanti who has since broken into producing himself with the show All American and the queer romance film My Policeman.

Daniel Minahan of Netflix's Halston and FX's The Assassination of Gianni Versace executive produces Fellow Travelers and directs the first two episodes. Filming starts this month in Toronto.

Bailey still plans on returning for Bridgerton season 3 in his character Anthony Bridgerton, so there will be plenty more opportunities for the actor to give us more Mr. Darcy see-through shirt moments.

