Name that Regency tune: Hear all the pop covers featured in Bridgerton

Bridgerton promised us it wouldn't be our grandmother's period piece. And that extends to its score.

Maybe you're sitting there, snuggled cozy on Christmas, watching Daphne (Phoebe Dyvenor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page) pretend to be courting while secretly falling in love dancing at some glittering Regency ball, and you think to yourself, "Hey, I know that song!" It's far from the more traditional English country dance waltzes we're used to hearing in historical dramas.

Never fear, EW has you covered with a helpful track listing of each of the covered songs (and Bridgerton has its own beautiful original score as well).

The new Shondaland series, which dropped Friday on Netflix, is bursting with lush string quartet covers of pop songs from the likes of Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish. The songs featured across the eight episodes are: "thank u, next," by Grande; "Girls Like You," by Maroon 5; "In My Blood," by Shawn Mendes; "Bad Guy," by Eilish; "Strange," by Celeste; and "Wildest Dreams," by Taylor Swift.

Emmy-award winning composer Kris Bowers was behind the soundtrack's original compositions and the covers, the latter of which he is featured on alongside Vitamin String Quartet and Duomo. "I'm so thankful to not only have been a part of this incredible show, but to also make music like this with all of our musicians recording remotely," Bowers said in a statement. "I couldn't have done this without my team and the amazing musicians who put a tremendous amount of heart and emotion into this score, all from their home studios."

Lakeshore Records has also just released Bridgerton — Music From the Netflix Original Series, featuring the show's original score. The label also released a companion track featuring the six covers. Listen to the pop covers below, and read on for full track listings.

"Flawless My Dear" "The Latest Whistledown" "We Could Form an Attachment" "Shock and Delight" "Simon and Lady Danbury" "What Women Do Best" "Call Me Simon" "Sommerset House" "When You Are Alone" "Feeling Exceptional" "What You Saw Was a Lie" "The Duel" "A Love Based on Friendship" "All Is Fair in Love and War" "Miserable Together, Happy Apart" "Come With Me" "One Last Dance" "Love is A Choice" "A Grand Finish"

Covers

"thank u, next" — Vitamin String Quartet "Girls Like You" — Vitamin String Quartet "In My Blood" — Vitamin String Quartet "bad guy" — Vitamin String Quartet "Strange (feat. Hillary Smith)" – Kris Bowers "Wildest Dreams" — Duomo