The cast of Bridgerton proves everything sounds better in a British accent
Why are people so obsessed with British accents?
Maybe it's the fact that everything sounds better in one — sexier, more refined, with a dash of je ne sais quoi. You could say we're biased, but to prove our point we asked the cast of Bridgerton to deliver some of season 1's most iconic lines, including some Lady Whistledown rejoinders and the ever popular "I burn for you," in an American accent.
They got in the spirit of the experiment, testing out everything from a Jersey accent to Valley Girl to a little Real Housewives and Kim Kardashian, courtesy of Regency Kardashian herself Nicola Coughlan.
But you can amply see why truly everything sounds better in a British accent...
Watch the video above for more.
