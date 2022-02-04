Let the Bridgerton cast teach you how to avoid a scandal

Bridgerton (TV show) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

If there's anything we learned from season 1 of Bridgerton, it's that Lady Whistledown has eyes and ears everywhere. While the ton still yearns to uncover the woman wielding the poison pen, they also can't seem to avoid getting themselves into situations that make it all too easy for Whistledown to spill more ink.

We know it can be challenging to resist temptation, whether that's attending a scandalous party that champions free love, faking a courtship with a rakish duke, or stealing a kiss in a garden. But Whistledown is ready to expose even the mildest of infractions.

Bridgerton Season 2 Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

So, as season 2 approaches, let us offer you, dear reader, some friendly advice on how to avoid a scandal. The cast of Bridgerton was only all too happy to oblige, when it comes to breaking down the steps required to keep your name out of the gossip pages. In the video above, you can learn all about the essential precautions you must take to stay in Lady Whistledown's good graces.

Bridgerton returns March 25 on Netflix.

(Script by Maureen Lee Lenker and Kristen Harding)

